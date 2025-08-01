Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Richter, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, performs a visual inspection of a helmet ensemble within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The visual inspection covers both the interior and exterior of the helmet to detect any sign of degradation and verify operational readiness, ensuring every piece of gear worn by the pilots and aircrew maintains full mission capability, survivability and combat effectiveness.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)