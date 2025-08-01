U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Richter, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, cleans a helmet ensemble visor within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The U.S. Air Force equips its pilots with advanced helmets engineered for high-threat combat environments, integrating the latest technology to enhance survivability and lethality. These helmets deliver acoustic noise reduction and seamless integration with night-vision goggles, secure communications and the joint mounted helmet cueing system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 06:22
|Photo ID:
|9245330
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-MP612-1009
|Resolution:
|3751x2498
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.