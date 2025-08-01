Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Richter, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, cleans a helmet ensemble visor within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The U.S. Air Force equips its pilots with advanced helmets engineered for high-threat combat environments, integrating the latest technology to enhance survivability and lethality. These helmets deliver acoustic noise reduction and seamless integration with night-vision goggles, secure communications and the joint mounted helmet cueing system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)