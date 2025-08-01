Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tailored for Survival: aircrew flight equipment deliver mission-ready capabilities [Image 2 of 8]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Richter, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, cleans a helmet ensemble visor within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 30, 2025. The U.S. Air Force equips its pilots with advanced helmets engineered for high-threat combat environments, integrating the latest technology to enhance survivability and lethality. These helmets deliver acoustic noise reduction and seamless integration with night-vision goggles, secure communications and the joint mounted helmet cueing system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

