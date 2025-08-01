Proudly Singing the Army Song

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army color guard for the 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division East, sing the Army song during the unit’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)