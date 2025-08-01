Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division East, stand at attention during the brigade’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Col. Charles W. Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)