Proudly Singing the Army Song

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Contreras, senior enlisted advisor for the 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division East, sings the Army song during the unit’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|08.05.2025
|08.06.2025 12:49
|9241729
|250805-A-QI027-1178
|5054x3371
|6.7 MB
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|0
