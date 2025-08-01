The Passing of the Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Contreras, senior enlisted advisor for the 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division East, posts the brigade colors during the unit’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Col. Stewart U. Gast assumed command of the unit from Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)