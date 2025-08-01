The Passing of the Colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commander of First Army, passes the 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), Division East, colors to Col. Stewart U. Gast, the incoming commander, during the unit’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Gast assumed command of the unit from Col. Charles W. Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)