    Leadership Salutes [Image 4 of 16]

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    From left to right, Col. Charles W. Wells, the outgoing commander of 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division East, Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commander of First Army, and Col. Stewart U. Gast, the incoming commander of 181st INF BDE, salute during the playing of the National Anthem during the brigade’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Gast assumed command of the unit from Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    This work, Leadership Salutes [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

