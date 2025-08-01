Leadership Salutes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Col. Charles W. Wells, the outgoing commander of 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division East, Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commander of First Army, and Col. Stewart U. Gast, the incoming commander of 181st INF BDE, salute during the playing of the National Anthem during the brigade’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 5, 2025. Gast assumed command of the unit from Wells during the ceremony, which is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)