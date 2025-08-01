A New Commander Roosts at the Eagle Brigade

FORT MCCOY, Wisconsin – First Army’s 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), responsible for partnering with the reserve component to advise, assist, and train units to mobilize and meet combatant commander requirements, hosted a change of command to welcome a new commander August 5. U.S. Army Col. Stewart U. Gast relieved Col. Charles W. Wells as commander of the 181st MFTB during a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, commander of First Army.

Wells, a native of Dahlonega, Georgia, took command of the unit in August of 2023, and during his time in command, the 181st mobilized more than 75 units, including two one-star headquarters, six brigade headquarters, and 17 battalion headquarters. The unit also provided observer, coach, and trainers (OC/Ts) for ten combat training center missions, four at Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, Louisiana, and six at the National Training Center (NTC) in Fort Irwin, California. The brigade also supported four major exercises, including a warfighter exercise, and was the lead for First Army during Mojave Falcon 25, the largest Army Reserve exercise ever aimed at preparing units for large-scale combat operations.

“First Army’s brigades are the pointy end of the spear for our organization when it comes to the mission of enabling, training, and mobilizing the entirety of the Army’s reserve,” said Landes.

The Army is split into three main components: the Active Army, the National Guard, and the Army Reserve. First Army acts as a liaison between the Active Army and the other two components, enables leaders, and delivers trained and ready units for combatant commands.

“First Army partners with and enables more than 52% of our total army,” said Landes. “It is a huge and essential job. America has never fought and won a war without all three components. I don’t ever envisage that we ever could. The readiness of these troops and the units is indispensable to our national security.”

It is now Col. Gast’s turn to take the reins of command and ensure the unit continues to enable leaders and provide the Army with lethal forces. Gast is arriving to Fort McCoy from South Korea, where he served as the Combined Forces Command Assistant Chief of Staff Deputy Engineer and the U.S. Forces Korea Engineers Chief of Plans and Operations. Gast also brings a wealth of experience in training from serving as a Brigade Engineer Battalion Senior OC/T at JRTC.

“It is an honor and a privilege of a lifetime to be standing here today, taking command of such an important organization at this time in our history,” said Gast. “I understand our mission, its importance, and I will ensure we meet our goals.”