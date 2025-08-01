Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, participates in a mission brief with 39th Air Base leadership at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw visited the installation to learn more about the wing’s mission and support to NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)