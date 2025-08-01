Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

    Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, participates in a mission brief with 39th Air Base leadership at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw visited the installation to learn more about the wing’s mission and support to NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9240935
    VIRIN: 250727-F-VB704-1104
    Resolution: 7050x4700
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base
    Incirlik AB
    DV
    Congressman Crenshaw
    Türkiye

