Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

Turkish air force Brig. Gen. Kemal Gültekin, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, shakes hands with U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, during a visit to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw visited the installation to learn more about the 39th Air Base Wing’s mission and support to NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)