Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, poses for a photo with Turkish air force Brig. Gen. Kemel Güleç, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw’s visit included discussions on regional partnerships and security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)