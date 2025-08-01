U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, poses for a photo with Turkish air force Brig. Gen. Kemel Güleç, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw’s visit included discussions on regional partnerships and security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9240931
|VIRIN:
|250727-F-VB704-1027
|Resolution:
|6777x5237
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.