Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

Turkish air force Brig. Gen. Kemel Güleç, right, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, presents a gift to U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, during a visit to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw’s visit included discussions on regional partnerships and security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)