Date Taken: 07.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.06.2025 01:58 Photo ID: 9240929 VIRIN: 250727-F-VB704-1014 Resolution: 6746x5213 Size: 11.34 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.