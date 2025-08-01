Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, walks with accompanying personnel on the flightline at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. Crenshaw visited the installation to receive mission briefings and meet with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)