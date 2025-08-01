Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-21A aircraft taxis on the flightline at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, visited the installation to learn more about the 39th Air Base Wing’s mission and support to NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)