Congressional visit underscores U.S.–Türkiye cooperation at Incirlik Air Base

U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Intelligence & Overhead Architecture, and accompanying personnel arrive at the 39th Air Base Wing headquarters at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 27, 2025. The visit included mission briefings and engagements with Airmen stationed at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
