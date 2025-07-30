Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander [Image 7 of 8]

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    926th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert F. Lytle, right, incoming 926th Wing commander, accepts the
    guidon flag from Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, left, 10th Air Force commander, during a
    change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. The
    mission of the 926th Wing is to provide expert Citizen Airmen to advance high-end test,
    training, cyber, and remotely piloted aircraft combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9234433
    VIRIN: 250802-F-IP012-1061
    Resolution: 7166x4777
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

