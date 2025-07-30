926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, left, 10th Air Force commander, accepts the
guidon flag from Col. Jason S. Reiss, outgoing 926th Wing commander, during a
change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. The
mission of the 926th Wing is to provide expert Citizen Airmen to advance high-end test,
training, cyber, and remotely piloted aircraft combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
