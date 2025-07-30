926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, left, 10th Air Force commander, pins a Legion of
Merit medal on Col. Jason S. Reiss, outgoing 926th Wing commander, during the 926th
Wing change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025.
The mission of the 926th Wing is to provide expert Citizen Airmen to advance high-end
test, training, cyber, and remotely piloted aircraft combat operations. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 19:17
