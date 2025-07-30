926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, left, 10th Air Force commander, pins a Legion of

Merit medal on Col. Jason S. Reiss, outgoing 926th Wing commander, during the 926th

Wing change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025.

The mission of the 926th Wing is to provide expert Citizen Airmen to advance high-end

test, training, cyber, and remotely piloted aircraft combat operations. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)