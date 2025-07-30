926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Nellis Air Force Honor Guard presents the colors during the 926th Wing change of

command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. During the

ceremony, Col. Jason S. Reiss relinquished command of the 926th Wing to Col. Robert

F. Lytle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)