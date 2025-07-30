Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    926th Wing

    The Nellis Air Force Honor Guard presents the colors during the 926th Wing change of
    command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. During the
    ceremony, Col. Jason S. Reiss relinquished command of the 926th Wing to Col. Robert
    F. Lytle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9234472
    VIRIN: 250802-F-IP012-1013
    Resolution: 7520x5013
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Wing Welcomes New Commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis
    926th
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download