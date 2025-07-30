Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    926th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bailey Lee, assigned to the 78th Attack Squadron,
    presents gifts to family members during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air
    Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Jason S. Reiss
    relinquished command of the 926th Wing to Col. Robert F. Lytle. (U.S. Air Force photo
    by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9234428
    VIRIN: 250802-F-IP012-1043
    Resolution: 6620x4413
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Wing Welcomes New Commander, by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    Nellis AFB
    926th
    Air Force

