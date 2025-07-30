U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bailey Lee, assigned to the 78th Attack Squadron,
presents gifts to family members during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air
Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Jason S. Reiss
relinquished command of the 926th Wing to Col. Robert F. Lytle. (U.S. Air Force photo
by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
