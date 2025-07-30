926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bailey Lee, assigned to the 78th Attack Squadron,

presents gifts to family members during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air

Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Jason S. Reiss

relinquished command of the 926th Wing to Col. Robert F. Lytle. (U.S. Air Force photo

by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)