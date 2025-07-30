926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The 926th Wing welcomed a new commander, Col. Robert F. Lytle, during a change of command ceremony held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 2, 2025. Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. Col. Lytle replaces Col. Jason S. Reiss, who led the wing since September 2023 and is retiring after 27 years of service.



Col. Reiss was a awarded a Legion of Merit medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.



“You’ve built partnerships for the mission partners here, enabling an increased capacity of lethality across the total force,” said Merrill recognizing Col. Reiss. “You’ve led the way through some extremely challenging times, but you’ve kept your focus on the Airmen and on the mission.”



Col. Reiss also voiced his deepest gratitude stating, “I came here knowing that this was a special unit. The most diverse mission portfolio in the Air Force Reserve Command. I never had any idea how complicated the mission was--there’s been, truly, an appreciation in the leadership and the sweat equity.”



After the guidon passed from incoming to outgoing commander, Col. Lytle addressed the wing for the first time as commander, expressing his enthusiasm and vision for the future.



“I’m truly humbled and honestly thrilled to be standing here today as your commander. I’ve heard such amazing things about your professionalism, your shared dedication, and overall awesome spirit of the 926th,” said Lytle. “We’ll tackle challenges together. We’ll high-five, have successes. We’ll always push each other to be the absolute best. I’m genuinely looking forward to serving alongside each and every one of you, and keeping the 926th the best in 10th Air Force.”



Lytle is a fighter pilot with more than 4,915 flight hours in the T-37 Tweet, T-38 Talon, F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II. He is a combat-proven command pilot with multiple deployments to Operations Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. He previously served as the Deputy Commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.



“This moment holds a special significance for me personally. Growing up, I was inspired by my father, who had the privilege of being the 926th Wing Commander when it was at New Orleans,” said Lytle. “Following in his footsteps and getting a chance to lead such a fantastic wing is such an incredible honor.”

