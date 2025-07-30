Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    Photo By Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini | The Nellis Air Force Honor Guard presents the colors during the 926th Wing change...... read more read more

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Story by Capt. Josephine Rios 

    926th Wing

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The 926th Wing welcomed a new commander, Col. Robert F. Lytle, during a change of command ceremony held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 2, 2025. Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. Col. Lytle replaces Col. Jason S. Reiss, who led the wing since September 2023 and is retiring after 27 years of service.

    Col. Reiss was a awarded a Legion of Merit medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

    “You’ve built partnerships for the mission partners here, enabling an increased capacity of lethality across the total force,” said Merrill recognizing Col. Reiss. “You’ve led the way through some extremely challenging times, but you’ve kept your focus on the Airmen and on the mission.”

    Col. Reiss also voiced his deepest gratitude stating, “I came here knowing that this was a special unit. The most diverse mission portfolio in the Air Force Reserve Command. I never had any idea how complicated the mission was--there’s been, truly, an appreciation in the leadership and the sweat equity.”

    After the guidon passed from incoming to outgoing commander, Col. Lytle addressed the wing for the first time as commander, expressing his enthusiasm and vision for the future.

    “I’m truly humbled and honestly thrilled to be standing here today as your commander. I’ve heard such amazing things about your professionalism, your shared dedication, and overall awesome spirit of the 926th,” said Lytle. “We’ll tackle challenges together. We’ll high-five, have successes. We’ll always push each other to be the absolute best. I’m genuinely looking forward to serving alongside each and every one of you, and keeping the 926th the best in 10th Air Force.”

    Lytle is a fighter pilot with more than 4,915 flight hours in the T-37 Tweet, T-38 Talon, F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II. He is a combat-proven command pilot with multiple deployments to Operations Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. He previously served as the Deputy Commander of the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.

    “This moment holds a special significance for me personally. Growing up, I was inspired by my father, who had the privilege of being the 926th Wing Commander when it was at New Orleans,” said Lytle. “Following in his footsteps and getting a chance to lead such a fantastic wing is such an incredible honor.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 19:21
    Story ID: 544610
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Wing Welcomes New Commander, by Capt. Josephine Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander
    926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    926th Wing; 10th Air Force; AFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download