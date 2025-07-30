926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert F. Lytle, incoming 926th Wing commander, addresses

members of the 926th Wing and guests during a change of command ceremony at

Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. The mission of the 926th Wing is to

provide expert Citizen Airmen to advance high-end test, training, cyber, and remotely

piloted aircraft combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah

Pedrazzini)