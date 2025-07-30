926th Wing Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert F. Lytle, incoming 926th Wing commander, addresses
members of the 926th Wing and guests during a change of command ceremony at
Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 2, 2025. The mission of the 926th Wing is to
provide expert Citizen Airmen to advance high-end test, training, cyber, and remotely
piloted aircraft combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah
Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9234429
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-IP012-1095
|Resolution:
|5315x3536
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
