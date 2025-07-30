Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, U.S. Strategic Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks during the SEL Summit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 30, 2025. Kreamer shared the mission of the U.S. Strategic Command and several important lessons he has learned about the history of strategic war-fighting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)