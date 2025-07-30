Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit [Image 3 of 7]

    Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, U.S. Strategic Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks during the SEL Summit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 30, 2025. Kreamer shared the mission of the U.S. Strategic Command and several important lessons he has learned about the history of strategic war-fighting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 19:44
    Photo ID: 9233649
    VIRIN: 250730-X-VJ291-1003
    Resolution: 4234x2820
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
