Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

United States Space Force senior enlisted leaders from across the Space Systems Command sound off during the Delta Dash at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 1, 2025. These SELs led by example, showing their pride and morale during a roll call. (United States Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|08.01.2025
|08.01.2025 19:44
|9233652
|250801-X-IT855-1003
|6048x4024
|4.21 MB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|1
