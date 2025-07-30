Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit [Image 4 of 7]

    Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    United States Space Force Guardians run during the Delta Dash at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 1, 2025. Each unit has a runner who carries a guidon to represent their association during the 2.3 mile run. (United States Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 19:44
    Photo ID: 9233650
    VIRIN: 250801-X-IT855-1001
    Resolution: 4937x3291
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Vandenberg
    SEL
    Space Force
    Air Force

