Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

United States Space Force Guardians run during the Delta Dash at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 1, 2025. Each unit has a runner who carries a guidon to represent their association during the 2.3 mile run. (United States Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
