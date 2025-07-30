U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, U.S. Strategic Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks during the SEL Summit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 30, 2025. Kreamer shared his experiences in the U.S. Strategic Command and how his leadership values have been impacted. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 19:44
|Photo ID:
|9233648
|VIRIN:
|250730-X-VJ291-1002
|Resolution:
|3843x2560
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.