Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, U.S. Strategic Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks during the SEL Summit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 30, 2025. Kreamer shared his experiences in the U.S. Strategic Command and how his leadership values have been impacted. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)