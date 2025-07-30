Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Space Force senior enlisted leaders from across the Space Systems Command jog in place for a warm up for the Delta Dash at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 1, 2025. The Delta Dash is a monthly group physical training session where members train to maintain their physical fitness together. (United States Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)