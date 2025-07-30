Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit [Image 7 of 7]

    Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    United States Space Force senior enlisted leaders from across Space Systems Command gather for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 31, 2025. These SELs come from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., and Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. The annual SSC SEL Summit is a leadership conference and workshop where members come together to ignite ideas, elevate their impact, and grow into the exceptional leaders our future demands. (United States Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

