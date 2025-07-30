Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Space Force senior enlisted leaders from across Space Systems Command gather for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 31, 2025. These SELs come from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., and Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. The annual SSC SEL Summit is a leadership conference and workshop where members come together to ignite ideas, elevate their impact, and grow into the exceptional leaders our future demands. (United States Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)