Vandenberg Hosts Senior Enlisted Leader Summit

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, U.S. Strategic Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks during the SEL Summit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 30, 2025. Kreamer spoke about the importance of SELs in managing people at the tactical level. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)