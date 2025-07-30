Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayleen Zayas, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Xavier Wilson, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chiefs, check the propeller of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper after touchdown during Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. The 49th AMXS teams successfully performed detailed inspections that enabled tight schedule integration in shared military and commercial airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)