Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron is wheeled out of a hangar at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 21, 2025. Teams from Point Mugu and Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, worked together to practice agile combat employment and maintenance of MQ-9s during Exercise Zia Sunbird. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)