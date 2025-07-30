Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Newman, 429th Attack Squadron bravo flight commander, left, speaks with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Bigornia, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft section chief, during Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, partnered with U.S. Navy personnel in an agile combat employment exercise, designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)