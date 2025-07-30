Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaron Frye, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Bigornia, 49th AMXS aircraft section chief, discuss flight schedule changes during Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 21, 2025. The agile combat employment exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)