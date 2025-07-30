Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Newman, 429th Attack Squadron bravo flight commander, center, reviews flight schedules in the air traffic control tower at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. Newman served as tower supervisor for MQ-9 Reaper operations, coordinating remote piloting efforts at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, with U.S. Navy and Air Force members at Point Mugu during the agile combat employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)