Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Newman, 429th Attack Squadron bravo flight commander, center, reviews flight schedules in the air traffic control tower at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. Newman served as tower supervisor for MQ-9 Reaper operations, coordinating remote piloting efforts at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, with U.S. Navy and Air Force members at Point Mugu during the agile combat employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9229064
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-OP366-1001
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
