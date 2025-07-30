U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayleen Zayas, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. MQ-9s were the focal point of Exercise Zia Sunbird, an agile combat employment exercise with Navy air traffic controllers, Air Force MQ-9 Reapers and maintenance teams working together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9229069
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-OP366-1017
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.