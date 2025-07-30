Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

    Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

    NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayleen Zayas, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. MQ-9s were the focal point of Exercise Zia Sunbird, an agile combat employment exercise with Navy air traffic controllers, Air Force MQ-9 Reapers and maintenance teams working together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    MQ-9
    agile combat employment
    Air Force
    Navy
    naval air station
    Exercise Zia Sunbird

