Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayleen Zayas, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, performs maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. MQ-9s were the focal point of Exercise Zia Sunbird, an agile combat employment exercise with Navy air traffic controllers, Air Force MQ-9 Reapers and maintenance teams working together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)