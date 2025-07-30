Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lucas Bowden, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MQ-9 Reaper avionics technician, checks a portable aircraft control station during Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. The exercise allowed Airmen to practice agile combat employment of MQ-9 Reapers, experiencing real-time changes in work environments, while maintaining the MQ-9 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)