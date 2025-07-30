Exercise Zia Sunbird: Air Force and Navy operate MQ-9 Reapers at agile combat employment from Point Mugu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Airman Arvin Villanueva, N3 air operations department air traffic controller, observes an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 49th Operations Group at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 16, 2025. Teams from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and Point Mugu worked together during Exercise Zia Sunbird, an agile combat employment exercise designed for aircrews to quickly adapt, maintain and launch MQ-9s from remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)