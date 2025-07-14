Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama [Image 10 of 10]

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, coins a member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá for his excellence during training with 822nd Base Defense Squadron at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 25, 2025. The 822nd Base Defense Squadron trained side by side with members of the Policia Nacional de Panamá to improve interoperability by sharing expertise and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9225996
    VIRIN: 250725-F-RJ686-1154
    Resolution: 6705x4470
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    AFSOUTH
    822nd
    Panama
    JSCG-P

