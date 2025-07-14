Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, coins a member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá for his excellence during training with 822nd Base Defense Squadron at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 25, 2025. The 822nd Base Defense Squadron trained side by side with members of the Policia Nacional de Panamá to improve interoperability by sharing expertise and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
