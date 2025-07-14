Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Col. Marc Sanborn, Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief about JSCG-P lines of effort at Panama City, Panama, July 25, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama builds upon the longstanding partnership with Panama which is built on an enduring commitment to democratic principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9225993
    VIRIN: 250725-F-MM194-1033
    Resolution: 3618x2417
    Size: 814.08 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOUTH
    822nd
    Panama
    JSCG-P

