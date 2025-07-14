Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Marc Sanborn, Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief about JSCG-P lines of effort at Panama City, Panama, July 25, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama builds upon the longstanding partnership with Panama which is built on an enduring commitment to democratic principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)