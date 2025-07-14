Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

U.S. Army Col. Marc Sanborn, Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief about JSCG-P lines of effort at Panama City, Panama, July 25, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama builds upon the longstanding partnership with Panama which is built on an enduring commitment to democratic principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9225993
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-MM194-1033
|Resolution:
|3618x2417
|Size:
|814.08 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
