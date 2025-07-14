Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, speaks to Policia Nacional de Panamá members at the end of their time training with 822nd Base Defense Squadron at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 25, 2025. During his visit, Wilfong trained alongside members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron and Policia Nacional de Panamá as they sharpened their skills and strengthened ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)