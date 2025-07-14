Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, helps members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron prepare the range for training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 24, 2025. Wilfong witnessed the relationships and skillsets the members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron and Policia Nacional de Panamá are building together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)