Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, speaks to U.S. Space Force Maj. Kenneth Wooten about the successes and challenges of their subject matter expert exchanges with the Panamanian partners at Aeronaval headquarters, Panama, July 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)