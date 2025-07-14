Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, coins U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. David Phillips for his dedication to integrating with Aeronaval partners during a subject matter expert exchange at Aeronaval headquarters, Panama, July 25, 2025. Wilfong highlighted the Space Force team's strength in building meaningful connections with Aeronaval partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)