Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, views a brief created by a member of Aeronaval during a subject matter expert exchange with members of the U.S. Space Force at Aeronaval headquarters, Panama, July 25, 2025. The U.S. Space Force team is in Panama to share expertise and strengthen interoperability with their Panamanian partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)