    Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama [Image 4 of 10]

    Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, spends time on the range with defenders from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 24, 2025. During his visit, Wilfong trained alongside members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron and Policia Nacional de Panamá as they sharpened their skills and strengthened ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9225988
    VIRIN: 250724-F-RJ686-2412
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOUTH
    822nd
    Panama
    JSCG-P

