Air Forces Southern command chief visits service members in Panama

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wilfong, Air Forces Southern command chief, spends time on the range with defenders from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 24, 2025. During his visit, Wilfong trained alongside members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron and Policia Nacional de Panamá as they sharpened their skills and strengthened ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)