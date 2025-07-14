CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Sean Power, 48th Mission Support Group vehicle maintenance apprentice, during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. During Flosi’s visit, he took the opportunity to connect with Airmen and gain a firsthand look at the hard work and dedication of the Liberty Wing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9224819
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-CP836-1351
|Resolution:
|5897x3924
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
