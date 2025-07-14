CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Sean Power, 48th Mission Support Group vehicle maintenance apprentice, during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. During Flosi’s visit, he took the opportunity to connect with Airmen and gain a firsthand look at the hard work and dedication of the Liberty Wing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)