CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, coined Airman 1st Class Paul Acu, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation apprentice, during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. Acu was one of several Airmen recognized across the 48th Fighter Wing for their exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)