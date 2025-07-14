Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 6 of 7]

    CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, coined Airman 1st Class Paul Acu, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation apprentice, during a visit to RAF Lakenheath, England, July 21, 2025. Acu was one of several Airmen recognized across the 48th Fighter Wing for their exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9224820
    VIRIN: 250721-F-CP836-1517
    Resolution: 5374x3791
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, CMSAF Flosi Engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

